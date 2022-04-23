Advertisement

Bow-WOW-Walk celebrates in-person

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CASPCA held its first in person Bow-WOW-Walk since the start of the pandemic. More than 400 people showed up at the Boar’s Head Resort to walk with their furry friends.

The event had many pet friendly vendors including ice cream for dogs. There was also a competition that had many top prizes including one for best trick.

“People bring their dogs out to celebrate that relationship with their pets and go for a nice walk. It’s to fundraise for our organization too. A lot of the dogs here today have been adopted from our shelter, so it’s really exciting to bring everyone together and also again just to raise funds,” CASPCA’s, Angie Gunter said.

All of the proceeds raised from the ninth annual walk go towards the care of the pets in the shelter.

