Building Bridges holds “What We Lost” event in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday members of the Staunton community gathered at Booker T. Washington Community Center for a presentation on “lost” Black-owned businesses in the Queen City.

The event, “What We Lost,” was a set-up of former businesses that used to operate throughout the city such as bakeries and clothing shops.

“We just wanted to acknowledge the fact that Black businesses were here, they were a vibrant part of our community, and the fact that they were lost actually affects the life of our children and those going forward so we wanted to display that to our community and show them what can happen when we work together,” Ophie Kier, founder of Building Bridges said.

Ophie Kier said this is a lost history that they are trying to restore and educate the next generation on.

“We’re hoping to inspire young people to get that urge to open up their own business, to help others that are already in business to succeed, for us as a people to feed those businesses so that they can succeed,” Kier said. “For them to run for City Council, for them to run for state government, for them to be voices that they used to be when we had our own community.”

Kier said this is the start of many upcoming projects in Staunton to get more involved with the Black community.

”We intend to go forward from here, we intend to work on why there are so few black businesses here now, and we intend to find them and pull them out and help nurture them and their futures,” Kier said.

