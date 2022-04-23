Offense tops defense, 20-2, in JMU Spring Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its 2022 Spring Game Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The White Team (Offense) defeated the Purple Team (Defense), 20-2. The game featured standard scoring across two regulation quarters of play.

The White Team scored on the first play of the game when Billy Atkins connected with Devin Ravenel on a quick pass and he broke away for a 75-yard touchdown. Todd Centeio performed well at quarterback, completing 15-of-20 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. Atkins 5-of-9 for 138 yards and one TD while freshman Alonza Barnett III was 4-of-6 passing for 13 yards. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has said the quarterback competition will extend into fall practice.

Curt Cignetti, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, Taurus Jones, and Reggie Brown speak with media after the @JMUFootball Spring Game: https://t.co/FuX6QMaKBh pic.twitter.com/EXZKRMvdRT — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 23, 2022

2,476 fans attended Saturday’s JMU Spring Game.

NOTE: Statistics mentioned above are courtesy of Noah Flesichman of the Daily News-Record. They are unofficial statistics.

