Offense tops defense, 20-2, in JMU Spring Game

The James Madison football team held its 2022 Spring Game Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The James Madison football team held its 2022 Spring Game Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its 2022 Spring Game Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The White Team (Offense) defeated the Purple Team (Defense), 20-2. The game featured standard scoring across two regulation quarters of play.

The White Team scored on the first play of the game when Billy Atkins connected with Devin Ravenel on a quick pass and he broke away for a 75-yard touchdown. Todd Centeio performed well at quarterback, completing 15-of-20 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. Atkins 5-of-9 for 138 yards and one TD while freshman Alonza Barnett III was 4-of-6 passing for 13 yards. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has said the quarterback competition will extend into fall practice.

2,476 fans attended Saturday’s JMU Spring Game.

NOTE: Statistics mentioned above are courtesy of Noah Flesichman of the Daily News-Record. They are unofficial statistics.

