Reifsnider’s walk-off double lifts JMU to extra-inning win over William & Mary

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team picked up a dramatic win over William & Mary Friday night at Eagle Field.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Travis Reifsnider launched a double off the right field wall to score Nick Zona as the Dukes claimed a 5-4, walk-off victory in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. James Madison improves to 21-17 overall (7-6 CAA) while William & Mary drops to 17-17 overall (7-6 CAA).

JMU jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three innings but William & Mary came through with a pair of clutch hits in the top of the seventh inning to jump in front 4-2.

Jason Schiavone’s RBI squeeze bunt scored Mason Dunaway in the bottom of the 8th inning to cut the deficit to 4-3. In the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Dooley lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield allowing pinch runner Bryce Suters to score the game-tying run and send the contest to extra innings where Reifsnider became the hero for JMU.

Justin Showalter started on the mound for James Madison and battled his way through 6.1 innings. He allowed three hits, two earned runs, three walks, hit three batters with a pitch, and struck out two. Eli Ottinger earned the win after working a scoreless frame in the top of the tenth inning. Kyle Novak went 1-for-4 with a double and two walks. He has now reached base safely in 35 consecutive games, setting a new program record at JMU.

Game two between JMU and William & Mary is scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch Saturday at Eagle Field (Veterans Memorial Park).

