Traffic Alert: Staunton district April 25-29

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks, according to VDOT.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64:

Mile marker 7 to 2, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 6.

*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for survey work, Tuesday through Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 60 and Route 220, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 29.

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street and Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, April 26 – May 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, April 26 – May 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS:

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64:

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81:

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 189, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for survey work, Tuesday through Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 194 to 192, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Northbound on- and off-ramp closures Sunday through Thursday nights (May 1-5) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for removal of concrete barriers and paving. Follow posted detours. Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures for tree removal between Route 712 (Decatur Road) and Route 763 (Lincoln Road), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagging operations for paving operations between Route 739 (Fox Hunt Road) and Route 684 (Tinkerville Road), Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 732 (McCurdy Lane) and Route 729 (Back Draft Road), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 720 (Spring Run Road) – Bridge replacement at Poor Creek just north of Route 604 (Gibbs Run Lane). Traffic uses temporary causeway during construction through May 19.

*NEW* Route 917 (Oakland Circle, Raphine) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 613 (Ridge Road) and Augusta County line for slope repairs, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 640 (Meadowdale Road) and West Virginia state line, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 606 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagging operations for tree removal between Route 656 (Bertie Lane) and Route 649 (Myers Moon-Road), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64:

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81:

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 213, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight right lane and closure for sinkhole repairs, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. until repairs are complete.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 218, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 223, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 232 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, April 25 – May 14 from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 236, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS:

Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Overnight westbound right turn lane closures for road improvements between Severn Street and Young Street, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Ongoing lane closures as needed. Estimated project completion June 24.

Route 261 (Statler Boulevard, Staunton) – Overnight southbound left turn lane closures for intersection improvements at Richmond Avenue, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Ongoing lane closures as needed. Estimated project completion June 24.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work between I-81 interchange (at exit 225) and Country Club Road, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Closed to through traffic April 25-May 19 between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 663 (Mine Branch Road) for bridge work at Mine Branch Creek. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 701 (Howardsville Road) and Route 871 (Cochrans Mill Road), Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 621 (Sandy Ridge Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and dead end, Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 631 (Ladd Road) – Flagging operations for utility work at the Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) intersection, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

*NEW* Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) and Route 970 (Hall School Road), Sunday to Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 658 (Avis Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road), Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Shoulder closures for pole installation between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 697 (Griner Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 28.

*NEW* Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 792 (Balsley Road) and Route 642 (Barrenridge Road), Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road), Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 823 (Beagle Gap Run) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and cul-de-sac, Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 905 (Browns Lane) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and dead end, Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81:

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 257, northbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, drainage work and fence repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 29.

Mile marker 245 to 244, southbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for unloading equipment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 27.

Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 29.

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) – Flagging operations for bridge inspection between Route 1506 (C Street) and Route 1507 (Maple Avenue/Riverside Drive), Thursday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville and Timber Way, Broadway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 211 (New Market Road, Timberville) and Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 6.

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagging operations at Page County line for inspection of Naked Creek bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) and Route 843 (Cemetery Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 641 (White Rose Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 648 (Dave Berry Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 672 (Pineville Road) – Shoulder closures for brush removal between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for brush removal between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road), 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. through April 25.

*NEW* Route 727 (Sangersville Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Augusta County line and Route 613 (Jordan Hill Road), Tuesday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 989 (Valley Branch Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 989 (Scholars Road) and Route 846 (Western View Road) through April 29 for replacement of bridge Pleasant Run tributary. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) – Overnight flagging operations for pavement marking work between Route 693 (Fairview Road) and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road), Tuesday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 4113 (Country Club Road, Harrisonburg) – Flagging operations for soil and rock testing at I-81 overpass bridge between Linda Lane and Country Club Court, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 656 (Whispering Hill Road) and Route 675 (Bixlers Ferry Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures for sign work near Route 658 (Pass Run Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagging operations at Rockingham County line for inspection of Naked Creek bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Route 718 (Hinton Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 340 for bridge work through May 5. Follow posted detour.

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81:

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, April 29 – May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 296, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Heishmans Park, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81:

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, April 29 – May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 310, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures, including exit 307 off-ramps, for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Abrams Creek bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS:

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS:

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS:

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work in the area of Route 621 (Shepherds Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work in the area of Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS:

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66:

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for vegetation control, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 4 to 10 including Exit 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along interstate and off-ramps for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

INTERSTATE 81:

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, April 29 – May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS:

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS:

No lane closures reported.

