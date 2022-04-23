Warm start to the week

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as a spotty shower or storm forms in the late afternoon to early evening. The Northern Valley and Potomac Highlands have the best odds of seeing a thunderstorm but most places will dodge any rain. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s!

A few passing clouds and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. A few clouds for the evening and overnight and turning pleasantly cool with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful day overall.

Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Scattered clouds for the overnight and turning pleasantly cool. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area, bringing scattered showers by late morning. Scattered showers will remain in the area through the afternoon and early evening. Limited rainfall with this system. Warm during the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Any rain showers wrapping up by midnight with clearing to follow. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and pleasantly cool in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Some clouds overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. A freeze or frost is possible overnight.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Mild in the afternoon with passing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and turning pleasantly cool with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Some clouds into the afternoon and turning mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered clouds for the evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of clouds around for the afternoon and mild for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

