Waynesboro defeats Fort Defiance in girls soccer showdown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two of the best girls soccer teams in the Shenandoah Valley squared off Friday night.

Waynesboro defeated Fort Defiance, 1-0, behind a goal from Kathleen Ledford. The Little Giants improve to 7-1 overall (3-0 Shenandoah District) while the Indians suffer their first loss of the season and drop to 7-1 overall (3-1 Shenandoah District).

