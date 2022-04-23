Advertisement

Waynesboro defeats Fort Defiance in girls soccer showdown

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two of the best girls soccer teams in the Shenandoah Valley squared off Friday night.

Waynesboro defeated Fort Defiance, 1-0, behind a goal from Kathleen Ledford. The Little Giants improve to 7-1 overall (3-0 Shenandoah District) while the Indians suffer their first loss of the season and drop to 7-1 overall (3-1 Shenandoah District).

