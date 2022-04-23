Advertisement

What are some common mistakes people make gardening?

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Spring planting is very tempting when it’s warm out in the spring but Arlene Reid from Glenhaven Greenhouses said that’s the biggest mistake a person can make.

“Becuase it’s warm, they believe that they can plant. They don’t understand and these are not just new gardeners. These are gardeners who’ve been doing it for... I’ve been in the business for 40 some years and these are gardeners that have been there maybe not as long as me but close,” said Reid.

Reid said that also a lot of times people will clean up their garden in February and uncover things which is also too early to do.

“What happens many times is those little daffodils and tulips so on and so forth and there are other perennials as well that are like oh yes and the sun warms up the ground. It has nothing to protect them, then we get a really cold freeze or cold snap. It doesn’t even have to be a freeze and you wonder why the plants are turning brown on top,” said Reid.

Reid said the best thing you can do with plants already growing out of the soil is to mulch them for protection.

