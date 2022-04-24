Advertisement

County grants approval for Amazon’s helix-shaped HQ tower

This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The Arlington county Board gave approval Saturday, April 23, 2022 to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Arlington County Board has given unanimous approval to Amazon’s plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.

Amazon announced plans last year for the 350-foot tower. It will support a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when it’s complete.

The helix stands out among several office towers granted approval in the redevelopment plans.

The spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike.

The County Board approved the project at its Saturday meeting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. This investigation is ongoing.
Staunton PD investigating weekend robbery
A motorcycle crash.
All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
On I-81 at mile marker 220 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
Crash in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,327 Tuesday
A rendering of the helmet for the Washington Commanders
Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL’s Commanders
The Corndog Company is a national franchise, and just recently added a location here last month.
Corndog food truck comes to Harrisonburg
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction
Man riding motorcycle in Harrisonburg.
Local motorcyclists talk experience on the road, emphasize safe riding