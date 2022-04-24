Dustin Lynch to perform at 2022 Rockingham County Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2022 Rockingham County Fair will be celebrating the theme ‘A Family Tradition’ the week of August 15-20 and the Grandstand lineup has been announced which includes a big name in country music.

Monday, August 15: Bluegrass in the Grandstand

o Russell Moore & lll Tyme Out with Nothin’ Fancy and Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run

o Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

o Concert starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16: Contemporary Christian Night

Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25

o Zach William with special guest Riley Clemmings

o Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

o Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17: Dustin Lynch with special guest Drew Parker

Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25

o Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

o Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Thursday, August 18: Rodeo

Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

Friday, August 19: Demolition Derby

Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

o Gates open at 7:00 p.m.

o Derby at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 20: Interstate Tractor Pull

Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5

o Farm & Tweaked Farm Tractor Pull at 3:00 p.m.

o Interstate Tractor Pull at 7:00 p.m.

You can find more information about the Grandstand and the Rockingham County Fair by clicking here.

