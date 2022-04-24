Dustin Lynch to perform at 2022 Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2022 Rockingham County Fair will be celebrating the theme ‘A Family Tradition’ the week of August 15-20 and the Grandstand lineup has been announced which includes a big name in country music.
Monday, August 15: Bluegrass in the Grandstand
o Russell Moore & lll Tyme Out with Nothin’ Fancy and Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run
o Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.
o Concert starts at 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 16: Contemporary Christian Night
Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25
o Zach William with special guest Riley Clemmings
o Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
o Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17: Dustin Lynch with special guest Drew Parker
Festival Style Ticket $35; Grandstand Seating $25
o Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
o Concert starts at 7:00 p.m.
· Thursday, August 18: Rodeo
Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
Friday, August 19: Demolition Derby
Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
o Gates open at 7:00 p.m.
o Derby at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 20: Interstate Tractor Pull
Adult Tickets $12; Child Tickets $5
o Farm & Tweaked Farm Tractor Pull at 3:00 p.m.
o Interstate Tractor Pull at 7:00 p.m.
