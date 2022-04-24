Advertisement

JMU lacrosse edges past Delaware

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, April 2
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, April 2(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU lacrosse edges past Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eleventh-ranked James Madison lacrosse overcame Delaware 14-11 on senior day.

After trailing by one in the fourth quarter, the Dukes scored five goals to power past the Blue Hens and secure their ninth consecutive win.

The Dukes improve to 12-4 and 5-0 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with four goals, all scored in the second half. The Blue Hens were relentless on offense, and redshirt senior Molly Dougherty made 11 critical saves.

With this victory, the Dukes clinched at least a share of the regular season CAA Championship.

“We haven’t had a tight game in a long time,” said head coach Shelley Klaes. “It was a testament to this team to manage the adrenaline and pull out a win.”

In her final regular-season game at Sentara Park, senior Ava Frantz scored two goals for the Dukes.

“It’s very sentimental, a lot of emotions and I’m so glad we won,” she said.

Dougherty, who currently ranks seventh in program history in career saves, said the Dukes are aiming to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I have a lot of memories here,” said Dougherty. “Hopefully we’ll be able to make a big NCAA run and maybe even have a postseason game back on this field.”

Softball

In softball, James Madison swept Drexel in a doubleheader in Philadelphia. After taking the first game 4-1, the Dukes powered past the Dragons 10-1 in the afternoon to win the weekend series. The Dukes had four home runs over both games.

JMU improves to 20-21 and 9-5 in conference play. The Dukes are back in action on Sunday at noon for the final game against Drexel.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck
Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous Hemlock plant...
Poisonous Hemlock plant spotted along Strasburg Riverwalk
The festival was canceled altogether in 2020 and was not able to operate at its full capacity...
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival returns at full capacity
A common mistake is getting to trigger happy with planting early
What are some common mistakes people make gardening?
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns

Latest News

The James Madison baseball team clinched another CAA series victory Saturday evening.
Three homers, strong pitching helps JMU clinch series win over Tribe
The James Madison football team held its 2022 Spring Game Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Offense tops defense, 20-2, in JMU Spring Game
The James Madison baseball team picked up a dramatic win over William & Mary Friday night at...
Reifsnider’s walk-off double lifts JMU to extra-inning win over William & Mary
Two of the best girls soccer teams in the Shenandoah Valley squared off Friday night.
Waynesboro defeats Fort Defiance in girls soccer showdown