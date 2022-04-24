JMU lacrosse edges past Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eleventh-ranked James Madison lacrosse overcame Delaware 14-11 on senior day.

After trailing by one in the fourth quarter, the Dukes scored five goals to power past the Blue Hens and secure their ninth consecutive win.

The Dukes improve to 12-4 and 5-0 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with four goals, all scored in the second half. The Blue Hens were relentless on offense, and redshirt senior Molly Dougherty made 11 critical saves.

With this victory, the Dukes clinched at least a share of the regular season CAA Championship.

“We haven’t had a tight game in a long time,” said head coach Shelley Klaes. “It was a testament to this team to manage the adrenaline and pull out a win.”

In her final regular-season game at Sentara Park, senior Ava Frantz scored two goals for the Dukes.

“It’s very sentimental, a lot of emotions and I’m so glad we won,” she said.

Dougherty, who currently ranks seventh in program history in career saves, said the Dukes are aiming to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I have a lot of memories here,” said Dougherty. “Hopefully we’ll be able to make a big NCAA run and maybe even have a postseason game back on this field.”

Softball

In softball, James Madison swept Drexel in a doubleheader in Philadelphia. After taking the first game 4-1, the Dukes powered past the Dragons 10-1 in the afternoon to win the weekend series. The Dukes had four home runs over both games.

JMU improves to 20-21 and 9-5 in conference play. The Dukes are back in action on Sunday at noon for the final game against Drexel.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.