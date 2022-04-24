Advertisement

Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of the couple’s last moments. (WBZ, NH AG OFFICE, CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WBZ) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of a couple in their 60s, who were found shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trail.

The bodies of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid were found Thursday evening near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, where they had been out walking. An autopsy found the couple were shot multiple times.

“I’m shocked. What would’ve provoked something like that? It’s hard to believe,” a neighbor said.

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, where they had been out walking. An autopsy found the couple were shot multiple times.(Source: New Hampshire Attorney General via CNN)

The Reids were last seen Monday afternoon when they left the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived for a walk outside. Family members first reported the couple missing Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of the Reids’ last moments they can find.

No arrests have been made, and police have not said whether the attack was random or targeted. They are asking residents to be vigilant but say there is no reason to believe that the public is at risk at this time.

Still, some neighbors are fearful for their safety.

“That’s horrible. My sister is scared to walk the dog at night now. She’s thinking about getting a Taser,” a neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck
Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous Hemlock plant...
Poisonous Hemlock plant spotted along Strasburg Riverwalk
The festival was canceled altogether in 2020 and was not able to operate at its full capacity...
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival returns at full capacity
A common mistake is getting to trigger happy with planting early
What are some common mistakes people make gardening?
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns

Latest News

Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch to perform at 2022 Rockingham County Fair
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant