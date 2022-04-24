Three homers, strong pitching helps JMU clinch series win over Tribe

Advertisement

The James Madison baseball team clinched another CAA series victory Saturday evening.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team clinched another CAA series victory Saturday evening.

The Dukes defeated William & Mary, 4-1, at Eagle Field to take the first two games of the weekend series. JMU will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Travis Reifsnider blasted two home runs and drove in three for James Madison on Saturday. His second homer came in the bottom of the fifth inning and it was immediately followed by a solo shot from Fenwick Trimble to give JMU back-to-back home runs. Reifsnider is now batting .337 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI.

Liam McDonnell started on the mound for JMU. The lefty matched a career-high with six innings pitched while allowing five hits, one earned run, and three walks to go along with four strikeouts. McDonnell improves to 6-0 overall while lowering his ERA to 2.06. Hunter Entsminger tossed two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts while Lliam Grubbs worked a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.

James Madison improves to 22-17 overall (8-6 CAA).

