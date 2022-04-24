Advertisement

WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries. Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds but further research is ongoing.(CDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO said in a statement.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck
Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous Hemlock plant...
Poisonous Hemlock plant spotted along Strasburg Riverwalk
The festival was canceled altogether in 2020 and was not able to operate at its full capacity...
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival returns at full capacity
A common mistake is getting to trigger happy with planting early
What are some common mistakes people make gardening?
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns

Latest News

Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch to perform at 2022 Rockingham County Fair
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
France’s Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000 lung transplants
Patrick Alexander is being called number 1,000 by the University of California San Francisco.
University of California San Francisco celebrates 1,000th lung transplant