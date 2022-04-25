Advertisement

Augusta County offers grant aid to tourism-related businesses

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - When travel slowed in 2020, many tourism-related businesses took a hit. Now that many are hitting the roads again, tourism is a focus for local government.

Visitors are drawn to the outdoor recreation options like hiking and camping, along with things like antique stores, breweries and wineries.

“We’re in a perfect spot in the Shenandoah Valley to highlight the mountains, the Valley... and we work with a lot of our Shenandoah Valley partners on that as well to market the overall region,” said Director of Economic Development and Marketing Rebekah Castle.

Augusta County is opening up a grant application to help businesses that are related to tourism.

“They’ve had a rough few years and we’re just looking forward to offering even just a little support to help those businesses as they’re coming out of that,” said Castle.

Marketing campaigns can receive up to $5,000, and facility expansion projects can receive $10,000. The county has $20,000 set aside for the grants for 2022. The application window closes May 13.

“It’s been really amazing to see them fighting through hard times and just to see the offering they bring to everyone here, as well as visitors,” Castle said.

To learn more about applying, visit Augusta County’s website.

