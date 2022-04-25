Centeio has standout performance during JMU Spring Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio was the star of Saturday’s JMU Spring Game.

Centeio, a graduate transfer quarterback from Colorado State, threw for more than 200 yards and led three scoring drives in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in front of 2,476 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“He made some throws,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “That’s why we brought him in. He’s played a lot of football. He’s been in some big-time stadiums and been in some wars and he’s got it in him. I saw a lot of progress in him as spring went on. It was more just about him becoming comfortable in the system.”

Centeio tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell James while also putting together an impressive drive at the end of the Spring Game during a two-minute drill scenario.

“He getting more confident with the playbook and he’s starting to trust everybody,” said JMU redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown.

Centeio is competing for the starting quarterback job at James Madison alongside redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and freshman early enrollee Alonza Barnett III. Atkins threw a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of Saturday’s Spring Game when he connected with Devin Ravenel on a wide receiver screen and he took it the distance. Cignetti has previously said the quarterback competition will continue into fall practice.

