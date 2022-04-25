EMU Graduate and Winchester native creates Apple Blossom-inspired beverage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An EMU graduate and Winchester native will be supplying some fun beverages to the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

Brad Parkes and his wife BeBe own and operate an organic hard tea company called Masq Fusions. This year, they became involved with the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival after organizers of the event got a taste of their product.

The couple says they jumped at the opportunity to be involved.

“It’s obviously a fun time of year people from all different areas of Virginia come to visit the festival so for the brand it’s good cause a lot of people get to see it and sample and try it. And for us ya know it’s fun because a lot of really really big sponsors help with the festival,” Brad Parkes said.

Parkes adds the Grapefruit Rosemary flavor is their newest spring and summer seasonal flavor that is available in stores and during the duration of the festival.

