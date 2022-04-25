Advertisement

Great week to view the planets up in the sky

Third Quarter Moon was Saturday morning at 7:56 am
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT
(WHSV) - The planet viewing stays hot heading into this week after seeing Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn all form a nice diagonal to view in the sky this past week. Plus, part of the world will be experiencing a partial solar eclipse this week.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 15 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, May 2nd, we’ll have 13 hours and 51 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 9 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:25 am to 6:17 am while sunset moves from 8:01 pm to 8:08 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Monday, April 25th, 5:07 am5 min54°above SSWabove ENE
Thursday, April 28th, 4:20 am3 min62°above NEabove NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonSaturday, April 30th, 4:28 pm
First Quarter MoonSunday, May 8th, 8:21 pm
Full MoonMonday, May 16th, 12:14 am
Third Quarter MoonMonday, May 22nd, 2:43 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Monday, May 16th, at 12:14 am. May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon, to represent flowers blooming. Other names for this full moon include Hare Moon, Corn Planting Moon, and Milk Moon.

Wait there’s more! In addition to the full moon occurring in mid-May, this moon will also be a Blood Moon. This is because a total lunar eclipse will occur! The total lunar eclipse turns the moon red during the event.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, April 25th, the moon will help form a large triangle below Mars and Saturn before dawn in the southeastern sky. Venus and Jupiter will be to the lower left allowing for a nice display of planets up in the sky.

On Tuesday, April 26th, the moon will be a palm width’s below Mars in the east-southeast sky. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will still be all viewable together up in the sky before dawn.

On Wednesday, April 27th, the moon will be several finger widths below Venus in the east-southeast sky. Jupiter will be to the left of Venus which will create a nice view of the moon, Venus, and Jupiter all together before dawn.

On Thursday, April 28th, Mercury will reach its greatest angle from the sun which means the best visibility will be present with Mercury. You can catch Mercury in the west-northwestern sky just after sunset both Wednesday and Thursday evening. The ideal time to view Mercury will be around 8:15 pm.

On Saturday, April 30th, Venus will be located very close to Jupiter in the sky. You’ll be able to view the pair together with binoculars all week, but Saturday morning will be the closest that the two planets will be to each other. You can expect both planets to rise after 4:30 am and be viewed until sunrise.

Also on Saturday, April 30th, part of the world will experience a partial solar eclipse. The eclipse will only be viewable in southeast South America, some of the coast of Antarctica, and the South Pacific Ocean. The southern tip of Chile and Argentina will get the best view, as the sun will be about 52% covered in those locations at peak.

