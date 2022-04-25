Greencroft Club hosts first pickleball tournament to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teams from across the Commonwealth came out to Albemarle County this weekend to play pickleball.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia teamed up with the Greencroft Club to host its first ever pickleball tournament.

All of the money raised goes towards local Alzheimer’s care, support and research and The Longest Day campaign for the association.

“People have connected with people who live right down the street from them, but they never knew that they were going through the same Alzheimer’s journey,” Emily Rosenberger with the Alzheimer’s Association said. “I’ve heard a lot of personal stories myself, and we’ve been able to share resources with people who didn’t know our organization existed before this weekend.”

The Alzheimer’s association estimates it has already raised at least $2,000 from the tournament, and will tally up the total soon.

It will continue collecting for The Longest Day campaign until August.

