Harrisonburg seeing unemployment fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The national unemployment rate has been on the decline. As of March, the national average hit 3.6%.

Harrisonburg is seeing trends that fall in line with the national average as well.

Local job recruiters are seeing an influx of people coming in to apply for jobs to get off of unemployment.

”We have them lined up ready to work so I mean we’re definitely seeing a huge increase in applicants walking in and out of the door,” Chelsi Hughes, district manager at Labormax, said.

The line to get into Labormax to apply for a job circled around the lobby and out the front door just last week.

“As of right now we are seeing multiple potential candidates in and out of the door, we are literally slammed nonstop with skilled, unskilled, entry-level candidates looking for employment,” Hughes said.

The pandemic led to many people being laid off or having to work from home, but from the looks of things at Labormax and the national average, people are ready to get back into the workforce.

“You can start work tomorrow, the minimum rate of pay is $15 an hour, everything is 15 plus,” Hughes said.

You can still see “now hiring” signs in many store windows, but the recruiters at Labormax say the more companies that offer open positions, the more the national unemployment rate will go down.

“We are the first stepping stone to companies in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area,” Hughes said.

Chelsi Hughes said there is so much interest they have a waitlist of people ready to start working.

“We have potential candidates ready to start, ready to work, and ready to join your team,” Hughes said.

