Advertisement

Harrisonburg seeing unemployment fall

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The national unemployment rate has been on the decline. As of March, the national average hit 3.6%.

Harrisonburg is seeing trends that fall in line with the national average as well.

Local job recruiters are seeing an influx of people coming in to apply for jobs to get off of unemployment.

”We have them lined up ready to work so I mean we’re definitely seeing a huge increase in applicants walking in and out of the door,” Chelsi Hughes, district manager at Labormax, said.

The line to get into Labormax to apply for a job circled around the lobby and out the front door just last week.

“As of right now we are seeing multiple potential candidates in and out of the door, we are literally slammed nonstop with skilled, unskilled, entry-level candidates looking for employment,” Hughes said.

The pandemic led to many people being laid off or having to work from home, but from the looks of things at Labormax and the national average, people are ready to get back into the workforce.

“You can start work tomorrow, the minimum rate of pay is $15 an hour, everything is 15 plus,” Hughes said.

You can still see “now hiring” signs in many store windows, but the recruiters at Labormax say the more companies that offer open positions, the more the national unemployment rate will go down.

“We are the first stepping stone to companies in Harrisonburg and the surrounding area,” Hughes said.

Chelsi Hughes said there is so much interest they have a waitlist of people ready to start working.

“We have potential candidates ready to start, ready to work, and ready to join your team,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Severe thunderstorm leads to tornado in Augusta County
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up
A picture of the afternoon storm captured in Staunton.
Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm
One person was killed after getting struck by a pick-up truck along the on-ramp of Exit 99 on...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed on Afton Mountain

Latest News

Mount Crawford working on first ever comprehensive plan
Mount Crawford working on first ever comprehensive plan
Harrisonburg City Council approves previously tabled projects
Harrisonburg City Council approves previously tabled projects
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado
Riverheads High School and the Augusta County community are mourning the loss of Doctor Lynne...
Riverheads High School and Augusta County mourn the loss of beloved doctor
Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.
Utility lines and trees downed during Fishersville tornado