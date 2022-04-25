Advertisement

JMU baseball sweeps William and Mary in weekend series

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball dominated William and Mary 10-3, completing a weekend sweep at Veterans Memorial Park.

This victory marked the Dukes’ first series sweep against the Tribe since 2018. JMU improves to 23-17 and 9-6 in conference play.

“I’m really proud of how we stayed in the game even though we scored a lot of runs early,” said head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “Our guys had the switch turned on all day.”

Sophomore Ryan Murphy earned his second win of the season. Murphy threw five innings, striking out five with no walks while giving up three runs.

“It’s nice to get the sweep this season,” said Murphy. “It was really nice that we put up 10 runs today because it made pitching a lot easier.”

Redshirt junior Carson Bell led the Dukes at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, and three RBIs.

“We just want to win games,” added Bell. “We want to bring our energy every day we step out there.”

Softball

In softball, JMU completed a weekend sweep against Drexel with an 11-4 win in Philadelphia.

The Dukes improve to 21-21 and 10-5 in conference play. Redshirt junior Hallie Hall had four hits and recorded her second two-homer game of the season. Lauren Bernett and Jasmine Hall hit one home run each for the Dukes.

JMU faces Longwood on Wednesday evening for a doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Park.

