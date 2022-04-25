Local student starts GoFundMe for teacher, coach

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

At Fort Defiance High School, a group of students is raising money to help one of their own. It comes after their tennis coach, better known as “Coach K”, had some serious car troubles with his car breaking down. His students say despite that, he still found a way to get to every single practice to support the kids.

Jay Turner, a member of the tennis team, is now hoping to raise enough money to buy a new or used car for the coach.

“He’s the best person that I have ever met. You should strive to be like him. He puts a smile on your face every time he walks into a room. He’s the guy I wanna be like, he’s a role model. He has been there for our school, not only just us, but the community. And it’s showing. In 39 hours we’ve got $3,000 and that’s not because of me...that’s because of how good he is as a person,” said Jay Turner.

Turner is a senior at Fort Defiance and the students on his team were planning on getting him a gift for graduation. Instead, he selflessly asked them to put the money they would have used into the car fund.

The tennis team started out without a coach. That’s where “Coach K” stepped in. He decided to help the kids even though he knew nothing about the sport.

”I’ve always kind of been that guy...I’ve coached 5 sports here now, I know about 1 of them. I just, I see the need I feel the need,” said Gary Kinzer, also known as “Coach K”.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000. So far, the fundraiser has raised over $3,000 in just a few days.

To donate, click here.

