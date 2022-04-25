Prescribed burn underway in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters successfully completed firing operations on the 734-acre unit, called Block 3, in the Archer Knob prescribed burn on Sunday, April 24.

Fire officials are planning to begin aerial and ground ignitions Monday in Block 2 which is 2,691-acres.

The 5862-acre Archer Knob prescribed burn is located in Augusta County on Great North Mountain, 2.7 miles southwest of Craigsville and seven miles northwest of Deerfield.

These burns are conducted to maintain early successional species, which favor open grass and shrubland habitats as well as to eradicate invasive species, according to the forest service.

Road closures will occur for at least three days for the next two weeks while prescribed burn activities are underway. Phillips Lick Road (Forest Service Roads 381), Hite Hollow Road (Forest Service Road 82), Archer Run Road (Forest Service Road 382), and the Hite Hollow shooting range may be temporarily closed during the burn.

For your safety, please follow posted signs and comply with road closures when they occur.

Residents of Craigsville and Deerfield and travelers on Little Calfpasture River Road (State Highway 42) may see or smell smoke for several days, especially in mornings and evenings when smoke may settle in low-lying areas. Depending on wind direction, this prescribed burn may have lingering smoke effects.

