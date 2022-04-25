Shenandoah County Public Library to be expanded

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Public Library in Edinburg will be getting a major upgrade in the near future. The county library system is planning an expansion that would double the building’s size.

The expansion project has been on the county’s capital improvement plan for ten years, but now the ball is finally rolling on the project. The Shenandoah County Library Foundation has funded a preliminary design proposal.

The Library was built in 2000 and is 12,000 square feet. The expansion would add 12,000 additional square feet of space and renovate parts of the inside of the building.

“We’re looking at about a doubling of the building size mostly for public spaces, expanded area in the children’s room, and an expansion of our local history room and archive facilities,” said Sandy Whitesides, director of the Shenandoah County Library System.

Adding space for public meetings and the library’s cramped archive room is the primary reason for the expansion.

“Multiple community groups every week are coming in to use our activity room. That’s one of our spaces that is most limited in terms of having enough space for people to do what they need to do. Our Shenandoah room and archives are a constant draw both for local folks and folks coming from out of the county,” said Whitesides.

Whitesides said the library also hopes to get creative in the future with its expanded space and hopes to provide more resources for county residents.

“We hope it will be a place that people want to come to. We’ve got a lot of exciting ideas about flexible use space, small rooms for one-on-one interaction, and large rooms for groups to come in. Medium-sized rooms for regular programming,” he said.

Whitesides said the library also wants to create an outdoor reading garden for residents to use.

Another reason for the expansion is it will provide more space for people who have to come to the library to use its internet.

“What we’ve seen lately is people coming in and setting up on our tables and in our public areas with a laptop or tablet to do some reading or research. So in the building right now, you can get internet from anywhere but the spaces we have right now for people to use that internet on their own devices is limited,” said Whitesides.

Architects have already begun work on a preliminary design for the expansion that is expected to be available for public review late this summer. The library system is also hoping to get public input on what residents would like to see from the project.

Once the design is complete, the library system will work with the board of supervisors to begin the construction of the project.

