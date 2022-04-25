Advertisement

Staunton PD investigating weekend robbery

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On April 24, 2022 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Staunton police say a robbery was reported at the Goldfish Game Room, located at 2303-C N. Augusta St.

An employee reported that a male brandished a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

