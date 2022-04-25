Staunton Planning Commission meets about entrance corridor overlay

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council has been discussing the changes to their entrance corridor overlay ordinance.

The ordinance relates to how a sign looks, including the height, width, and the lights on the sign.

The Planning Commission met last week to discuss a potential carve-out of the ordinance pertaining to auto dealerships and businesses like them.

”Something came before council specifically having to do with car dealerships within one of the entrance corridors and so city council asked the staff to move forward with doing like a separate ordinance specifically for the car dealerships,” Brad Arrowood, member of the Staunton Planning Commission, said.

However, members of the Planning Commission would rather keep it all within one ordinance.

”Why don’t we just take their comments on what they’d like, and of course that’s important what people who have businesses here want, and work that into a revision of the whole plan rather than just doing specific carve-outs,” Arrowood said.

The Planning Commission hopes to have an ordinance ready to present to city council by June.

