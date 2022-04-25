SVBC excited to see more biking opportunities in Harrisonburg area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local nonprofit is excited to see more options for bicyclists in Harrisonburg and surrounding areas.

The Executive Director for the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition says the near-complete Friendly City Trail, built in partnership with the Department of Transportation and Harrisonburg Public Works, is just one project that helps provide a safe way for both beginner and advanced cyclists to get around the city.

“Trails like this like the Friendly City Trail as a greenway separate from traffic is really important so they feel safe they can bring their kids, they can bring their families, they can ride on it and feel like they’re not going to be hit by a car,” SVBC Executive Director Kyle Lawrence said.

The coalition also hosts weekly dirt trail builds in areas around the city, which are done completely by volunteers. Lawrence says it’s gratifying for everyone involved in the construction.

“It’s a great way to get people excited about their public lands and get them to have some ownership over what happens there and then they can come back and use those spaces and recreate on them and know that they had a part in making it happen,” Lawrence said.

He adds in honor of May being National Bike Month, the official grand opening of the Friendly City Trail will take place, along with other events throughout the month.

