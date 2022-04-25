Advertisement

Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native and Durham Bulls relief pitcher Tyler Zombro appeared in his first game in nearly a year, after suffering a serious head injury last summer.

In June 2021, Zombro was hit by a batted ball during a game against the Norfolk Tides. He was taken off the field in a stretcher and transported to a hospital in Durham.

On Sunday, Zombro was announced as the Tides’ new pitcher during their game against the Bulls. When he took the mound, both his current and former teammates applauded his incredible comeback.

Zombro worked around a leadoff double to toss a scoreless outing. Although the Tides fell 14-5, both teams celebrated Zombro and his journey back to the diamond.

