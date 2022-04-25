UVA Health experts share insight on timing for COVID-19 booster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re wondering when to get that next COVID-19 shot, you are not alone.

Experts at UVA Health are sharing insight on when exactly you should get that vaccine, given the state of the community transmission.

“COVID in our community is relatively low,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said. “That could change in several weeks or a couple of months.”

Sifri has been studying COVID with UVA Health since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the timing of this next booster shot is difficult to nail down, he says ultimately it comes down to your personal situation.

“It is a complex discussion,” Sifri said. “I think because of those nuances, it really is sort of a conversation that needs to be individualized, I think in general.”

He says one thing they do know for sure is that immunity wanes.

“That period of time is shorter and shorter with repeated dosing at least so far,” Sifri said. “Whether it keeps going down or is going to sort of stabilize at a level of about three or four months, I think remains to be seen.”

He says if you’re not high risk now you may not need that next shot yet.

“It may be worthwhile waiting to get a booster until your risk for exposure, particularly due to the prevalence of COVID in the community, is higher than it is now,” Sifri said.

If you live with someone immunocompromised or have concerns about the impacts of long COVID then you may not want to wait.

He says since there is not a clear answer now, you should have a conversation with your primary care physician about your personal situation.

