VDOT schedules sinkhole repairs on Interstate 81 Wedesday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the Interstate 81 northbound right shoulder at mile marker 212.4 in Augusta County.

The work zone setup will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 and extend from mile marker 211.4 to mile marker 213.4. The right shoulder and right lane will be closed within the work zone area.

This location is between exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County and exit 213 at Route 11 in the Greenville area of Augusta County.

Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs are anticipated to be complete before 6 a.m. but depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

The sinkhole was discovered during routine maintenance work. VDOT crews have been monitoring the hole until repairs could be made.

Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas.

No detour is planned, but in the case of extensive traffic backups, traffic will be routed off of I-81 northbound at exit 205 and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available here.

