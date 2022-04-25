Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 946 Monday

Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline.

As of Monday, April 25, Virginia has had 1,694,570 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reports an 8.3% 7-day positivity rate for total PCR testing encounters.

Additional deaths were reported this Monday, leaving the death toll at 20,169.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, vaccine eligibility expanded to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, former Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings that began on Saturday, May 15:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity — up from 30 percent — with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday, May 13, 2021, vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in most circumstances. On Friday, May 14, 2021, Former governor Ralph Northam announced the mask mandate in Virginia would be lifted, and capacity and social distancing restrictions will end on May 28.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of April 25

By April 25, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 1,216,368 confirmed cases and 478,202 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 13,406,427 total PCR tests administered in Virginia.

At this point, 49,733 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 20,169 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. April 25.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 67,390 total cases

Beginning March 10, 2022, the Locality dashboard is no longer being published. Cases by report date and cases by date of illness can be viewed by locality on the Cases dashboard.

Total PCR tests: 429,301

Lord Fairfax Health District: 54,644 total cases

Total PCR tests: 366,499

Northwest Total Outbreaks: 1,002 reported, including 322 in long term care facilities, 89 in K-12 settings, 73 in healthcare settings, 41 in correctional facilities, 330 in congregate settings, 65 in colleges/universities, and 82 in child care settings.

Note: VDH has changed the way it tracks outbreaks. They are now grouped by regions instead of health districts.

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of April 25, 7,024,624 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,284,511 people are fully vaccinated.

18,884,225 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of April 25, at least 107,968 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, and that number is 176.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 500,228 total cases in West Virginia as of April 25.

Grant County: 3,778 total COVID-19 cases

Hardy County: 4,185 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 1,967 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

