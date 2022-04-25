Virginia State Police searching for answers in 33-year-old cold case

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two sets of skeletal remains recovered in Caroline County 33 years ago.

On Nov. 10, 1988, two hunters walking through a wooded area near I-95 near mile marker 112 in the Ladysmith community came across skeletal remains.

Troopers responded to the scene and while conducting a forensic examination of the immediate area discovered a second set of skeletal remains.

Forensic analysis of the remains confirmed that both individuals were Hispanic men who went missing between 1987 and 1988. One of the men is estimated to have been between 40 and 60 years old at the time of his death. The other man is estimated to have been between 15 and 30 years old.

Troopers say a leather belt with the word “SILVANO” tooled into it - which may indicate a name or nickname was located with the older man.

“Despite more than three decades of actively working this case, we have still not been able to identify either individual,” said Captain Norman Gray, VSP BCI Richmond Field Office Division Commander. “We are still hopeful that someone will recognize these enhanced 3D models and help us, ultimately, find their families and let them know what happened to their loved one so many years ago.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and NAMEUS created facial reconstruction models of each man to help identify them.

Anyone with information about either individual is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.

