Waynesboro City Council votes to adapt Sunset Park

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - At Waynesboro’s City Council meeting Monday night, people from Waynesboro and around the Shenandoah Valley shared their mixed thoughts on the proposed Sunset Park.

After a lengthy public comment period, the council voted 3 to 2 to adapt the park. The plan is to use some taxpayer dollars and over $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to adapt the former landfill into miles of biking and walking trails.

“This gives us a unique opportunity where now we’re using very little, compared to the overall scheme of things, taxpayer dollars, and we’re using about $2 million of the American Rescue Plan that’s allowed to do this,” said Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson.

Some are happy to see the land adapted, and spoke about what investment it would be to have a park like this in Waynesboro, and said it would draw people from all corners of the state.

“Sunset Park can be the capstone of our parks system. It can draw people to our downtown, it can provide the best views of our city,” one citizen said.

Others that spoke during public comment said they feel the money should go toward other things, like raising wages for the police and fire departments, city infrastructure, or addressing the needs of those who struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody can benefit from a police force so we need to fund these people and we need to get a little more safety in this town,” another citizen said.

“At our last meeting, we had a number of folks who were opposed to the park... I’m getting a lot of text messages and that sort of things from people that are supportive of the park, and they plan on coming to the meeting, so we should have a good turnout tonight,” Henderson said.

Henderson said if it weren’t for COVID-19, they probably would have made more progress on the park.

“I’ve been on council three and a half years now, and this is something we’ve talked about for three and a half years,” he said.

Parks Project Manager for the city, Stephanie Seltzer, said in an email the funds would go toward road and stormwater improvements, parking, overlooks, restrooms, and a picnic shelter.

Monday’s meeting is available on the city’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.