Afton Express seeing record ridership

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Afton Express says it is experiencing record high ridership since it began in September 2021.

Through the first half of April, the bus service has averaged 38 round-trip rides per day.

The Afton Express provides transportation to and from Charlottesville, Waynesboro, and Staunton. Recently, the service updated its evening drop-off times to account for traffic on Interstate 64.

“It helps people be able to expect when they’re going to get back to their cars, what time they could get back to other appointments after work, and it helps us just show more accuracy in our performance,” Paula Melester with the Central Shenandoah Planning District said.

The Afton Express also has a partnership with the University of Virginia, providing discounted fair cards for employees. To buy one, visit UVA Parking and Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.