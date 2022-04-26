Advertisement

Bridgewater seniors showcase artwork

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College art students held an opening reception for their senior thesis show titled “17°.”

Seventeen students used a variety of media to create their work. Exhibitions surveyed topics ranging from international web design to the chaos of college life.

In “Beautifully Banal,” Cassie Jordan displayed still-life acrylic paintings of everyday scenes. Jordan used texture and two-dimensionality to portray metallic items in small spaces.

“These objects are relatively mundane and often seen as uninteresting,” said Jordan. “I wanted to bring them into the spotlight.”

Elizabeth Leal-Cruz shared “Imaginative Thinking,” a series of posters showing the relationship between music and design. Her work explored chromesthesia, the perception of a visual experience in which people see music in shapes and colors.

“My inspiration starts from the music,” said Leal-Cruz. “I listen to the sounds then I visualize how it would look in colors before I put it on paper.”

The exhibition will be open to the public until May 6. More information on the artists can be found here.

