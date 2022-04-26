Cool down mid week

TUESDAY: Clouds moving in from west to east and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area early on in the day. We will have scattered showers arriving for the late morning and continuing into the mid afternoon but rain will be limited. Very scattered and not a washout. High temperatures will be in the late morning and early afternoon hours. In the mid to upper 60s for the Potomac Highlands and then cooling west to east.

For the Valley highs around 70 in the early afternoon, then cooling west to east into the 60s. Isolated showers by late afternoon. Partial clearing later in the day. Partial clearing into the evening and cooling quickly into the 50s. A light breeze at times will prevent frost. Chilly with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight. Skies will clear throughout the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising in the 40s. Partly cloudy and chilly for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds picking up for the day as well with gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley, up to 40 mph across our West Virginia locations. Feeling quite cool with the wind.

Clear and chilly into the evening, the breeze continues and temperatures dropping into the 40s. Wind prevents frost overnight. Turning cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Some areas will be at freezing overnight so make sure your plants are covered or brought inside.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Mild in the afternoon but feeling cool with the breeze. Winds not as strong as Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Staying clear and cooling fast into the evening. Cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. A widespread frost with light winds overnight. Some spots will be at freezing.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A much nicer day and turning warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds for the evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with scattered clouds to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds around for the afternoon and mild for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Plenty of clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Another pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and rather cloudy. Staying with more clouds than sun for the day but mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Staying mostly overcast for the day but warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and a pleasant overnight with highs around 50.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

