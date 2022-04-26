Corndog food truck comes to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local couple has brought a new kind of food truck to the Harrisonburg area.

The Corndog Company is a national franchise, and just recently added a location here last month.

Misael and Nayeli Lopez say they sell mini corndogs with different options for toppings, as well as their best-selling Epic corndog which is 12 inches long.

The truck also offers deep-fried sweet treats like candy bars and Oreos. The couple says it’s exciting to bring a new and fun business to the Friendly City.

“We’re just not selling corn dogs we’re selling an experience, we’re selling a moment for the kids. When they come and we can see their faces excited to try our corn dogs and that makes us really really happy,” Co-Owner Misael Lopez said.

The Corndog Company is located at different spots throughout the week and you can find out exactly where they’ll be by clicking here.

