Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro area.
Augusta: 571
Rockingham: 209
Staunton: 54
Waynesboro: 1,464
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking everyone to stay away from downed power lines.
In working with the Waynesboro Fire and Police Departments it has been decided to delay the dismissal of schools in Waynesboro until road conditions improve.
