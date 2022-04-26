Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro area.

Current outages:

Augusta: 571

Rockingham: 209

Staunton: 54

Waynesboro: 1,464

To report an outage in your area, click here.

Send us your photos of storm damage here.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking everyone to stay away from downed power lines.

In working with the Waynesboro Fire and Police Departments it has been decided to delay the dismissal of schools in Waynesboro until road conditions improve.

The Waynesboro Police department is aware of numerous traffic lights out, roadways blocked and power lines down.

The Waynesboro Police Department asks the public to stay away from downed power lines and stay safe. — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) April 26, 2022

