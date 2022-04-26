Advertisement

Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm

A picture of the afternoon storm captured in Staunton.
A picture of the afternoon storm captured in Staunton.(Courtesy: Tony Alverson)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a storm in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro area.

Current outages:

Augusta: 571

Rockingham: 209

Staunton: 54

Waynesboro: 1,464

To report an outage in your area, click here.

Send us your photos of storm damage here.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking everyone to stay away from downed power lines.

In working with the Waynesboro Fire and Police Departments it has been decided to delay the dismissal of schools in Waynesboro until road conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

