Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer convicted in connection with in the Capitol riot case has asked for an acquittal.

In a new document (see below) filed this week in Washington, DC court, Thomas Robertson’s attorney motioned the court for acquittal of three of the six charges of which a jury found him guilty earlier this month. The defense bases the motion on what it says was insufficient evidence.

Robertson and his attorney also believe the government failed to prove the wooden stick he carried to the Capitol was a deadly and dangerous weapon.

The defense has requested a hearing on the motion.

