Harrisonburg City Council approves previously tabled projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council met Tuesday night with a packed agenda. The council considered two significant developments that were tabled at its last meeting.

The first was a rezoning request from Holtzman Oil Corp to build the Northside Gateway Plaza, a proposed seven-building shopping center on the north end of the city. The property is on the city-county line at the intersection of Route 11 and Mount Clinton Pike.

This request was unanimously approved by city council despite city staff recommending denial of the project at the previous meeting, saying it didn’t match the city’s future development plans.

The proposed shopping center would include drive-thrus, a convenience store, a gas station, and an electric car charging station.

In a previous interview with WHSV, Owner of Holtzman Oil Bill Holtzman said the shopping center would provide much-needed development on the north end of the city and would be a win for the city and residents living nearby.

“The city will get an enormous tax base out of this facility and you have a lot of housing in that area, particularly to the east of it, to the southeast of it. You’ve got all those apartment houses up there and we would be very close, we would be within walking distance of all of those apartments,” said Holtzman.

The second development considered was a proposal from Turkey Properties LLC to build a 48-unit apartment complex on Chicago Avenue, across from Harrisonburg Refrigeration Service. City staff has recommended that project for approval and on Tuesday night, the council also gave its approval.

The council voted to approve a previously discussed rewrite of the city’s taxi cab ordinance.

“It would allow the operators to set their own rates. As the ordinance is written, city council has to set those rates and that’s not really effective for how operations work nowadays, especially as you see more people turning to options such as Uber or Lyft,” said Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications.

There have been some minor changes to the newly proposed ordinance since it was discussed by the council in March.

“One of the changes we are looking at now since that last time we talked about this is reducing some of the signage, visible markings on a vehicle that the operators of taxi cabs traditionally have to put in place that can be very expensive,” said Parks.

The new ordinance would also allow taxi companies to display their rates on an app that could be checked by customers. After being approved by the city council, it will go into effect immediately.

For more information on the April 26 Harrisonburg City Council meeting, click here.

