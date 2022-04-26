JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and sophomore Lauren Bernett.

The following message was sent out to the JMU community and posted on social media Tuesday morning:

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes.

Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women’s College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.

College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.

Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”

Wednesday’s home softball doubleheader vs. Longwood has been canceled. Information about other remaining contests on JMU’s schedule will be shared once available.

