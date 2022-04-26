Advertisement

JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and sophomore Lauren Bernett.(James Madison University Athletics)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and sophomore Lauren Bernett.

The following message was sent out to the JMU community and posted on social media Tuesday morning:

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes.

Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women’s College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.

College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.

Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”

Wednesday’s home softball doubleheader vs. Longwood has been canceled. Information about other remaining contests on JMU’s schedule will be shared once available.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. This investigation is ongoing.
Staunton PD investigating weekend robbery
A motorcycle crash.
All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck
On I-81 at mile marker 220 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
Crash in Augusta County cleared
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying two sets of skeletal remains...
Virginia State Police searching for answers in 33-year-old cold case

Latest News

A rendering of the helmet for the Washington Commanders
Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL’s Commanders
The Corndog Company is a national franchise, and just recently added a location here last month.
Corndog food truck comes to Harrisonburg
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction
Man riding motorcycle in Harrisonburg.
Local motorcyclists talk experience on the road, emphasize safe riding