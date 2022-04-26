Advertisement

Jury hears opening statements, testimony during day 2 of lawsuit against Huguely

George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial (FILE)
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, April 26, marks the second day of the civil suit in Charlottesville Circuit Court against convicted murdered George Huguely.

The jury heard opening statements from attorneys for Huguely and the family of Yeardley Love, as well as testimony.

Love was found dead in her 14th Street apartment in 2010, and Huguely was later convicted of second-degree murder charges. Both played lacrosse for the University of Virginia and had been in an on-again-off-again relationship.

Attorneys representing Love’s family today stressed Huguely’s responsibility for her death.

His attorney underlined the unintended nature of what caused Love to die.

Tuesday, the court heard from a team physician, several police officers, as well as Love’s former roommate, who discovered her body.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $30 million in damages against Huguely.

