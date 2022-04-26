Local motorcyclists talk experience on the road, emphasize safe riding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 2020, there were 1,800 traffic crashes involving motorcycles across Virginia, and nearly half of them resulted in serious injuries. That’s according to statistics from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

“The main thing I do to stay safe is I pray before I leave,” Billy Lilly, Sergeant in Arms of the Proud American Riders of Harrisonburg, said.

Although their vests have different patches and their clubs have different names, one thing all of these motorcyclists have in common is the desire to stay as safe as possible on the roads and to be prepared to face all kinds of issues.

“We have a little safety talk, the grass in the road is one of our biggest enemies and loose gravel in the road, animals jumping out. And drivers that are not paying attention,” Cathy Breeden, Vice President of Proud American Riders of Harrisonburg, said.

According to the DMV, there were 87 fatalities that resulted from accidents involving motorcycles in 2020. These riders say they’ve had their fair share of close calls.

“A year ago a deer jumped out in front of me and I’m very lucky the good Lord was with me. I was thrown 80 feet and only wound up with road rash, no serious major bone breakage or anything,” Breeden said.

In terms of preventable incidents, they agree that distracted driving is an issue they see each day.

“Everyone out there should just make sure you’re looking for bikes. The weather gets warmer and more and more bikes are out, and understand it takes us longer to stop. We don’t have the rubber to stop as a four-wheeler does,” a Prospect with the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Sons of Blackwater Military Motorcycle Club said.

For those new to riding or in need of a refresher safety class, there are resources like the group Riders in Motion which hosts events at Blue Ridge Powersports in Harrisonburg.

“It is a very good class, it touches base on a lot of things that you wouldn’t think as far as technique when it comes to riding a motorcycle,” Lilly said.

The riders all agree that preparation and making sure you’re fully confident before climbing on a bike is the key to staying as safe as possible.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.