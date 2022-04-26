McDonnell settles into weekend role for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liam McDonnell has been the most consistent starting pitcher for James Madison this spring.

The left-handed hurler is sporting a 6-0 record to go along with a 2.06 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. He fired six innings and allowed just one earned run in a victory over William & Mary this past Saturday.

“The confidence has built for me over the years,” said McDonnell, who is a redshirt senior at JMU. “I’ve had my ups and downs for sure and this is my last year. So I came out with something to prove. I wanted to be a weekend starter and I am here.”

McDonnell began the 2022 season as a midweek starter but transitioned into the weekend rotation after Donovan Burke suffered an injury and the Dukes made adjustments to roles for other pitchers on the staff. The Dukes have won four of the five games he has started in CAA play.

“He’s just been consistent,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “That breaking ball is a really good pitch and he is throwing the changeup consistently and he spots his fastball. Nobody really thinks he throws that hard but his fastball is 87-89 miles per hour so it looks a lot harder after he throws that breaking ball and spots up the changeup and all the sudden he will sneak a fastball. And the one thing I love about Liam is he really doesn’t get hit hard.”

Teams are hitting just .216 against McDonnell and he’s registered an impressive 1.12 WHIP. His next start is expected to come this weekend when the Dukes visit Presbyterian for a three-game, non-conference series.

James Madison (23-17 overall, 9-6 CAA) returns to action Wednesday night when the Dukes visit No. 7 Virginia Tech for an in-state matchup in Blacksburg.

