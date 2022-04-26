Mount Crawford working on first ever comprehensive plan

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford is planning for its future. The town’s staff is working with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission to create a comprehensive plan for the next two decades.

When complete it will be the town’s first-ever comprehensive plan. The town is now asking its residents to give their input on what they’d like to see in the future.

“Where does Mount Crawford want to be in the next 10 to 20 years? what’s the vision for the town and that’s really where the public engagement comes in. We want the public input from the citizens of Mount Crawford to help make decisions about what the next ten years will look like,” said Paula Melester, regional planner for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.

Residents can provide input through a survey on the town’s website. There will also be two in-person meetings that residents can attend to share their thoughts on May 14th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the town hall and May 19th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mount Crawford Ruritan Club.

The town has already gotten feedback from some who say they want to make sure Mount Crawford maintains its small-town feel.

“Growth is good to a point but not too fast and it just depends on what kind of growth and what is projected to come into the town. I know that’s been a main concern of citizens, improving the town, growing a little bit, but not growing too much,” said Libby Clark, Mount Crawford’s town manager.

One item the town is prioritizing is improving transportation.

“Traffic and pedestrian planning, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, roadways, those are all big hot topics right now so we’ll be getting feedback from citizens on what they want, what kind of improvements they want to see in that regard,” said Melester.

The town also plans to conduct a transportation study to go along with the comprehensive plan.

“We have a lot of concerns with transportation, traffic in the town, walkability, bike-ability. So we’re working on another project as well with a grant process to talk about transportation as well that will also go alongside by side with the comp plan,” said Clark.

The town is working on a number of projects including a boat launch to access the North River on the town municipal property. It’s received a grant for the project and is hoping to receive another and begin construction this summer.

The town also recently annexed an old farm property on Friedens Church Road. The property is zoned for commercial development and the town is working to decide what kind of business it wants to bring to the area. Mount Crawford’s town council also recently approved a 69-unit townhome development on Parsons Court.

The town is still deciding how best to use the remainder of its $240,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.

“We’ll be taking a look at the water and sewer system at some point. I know that the water system definitely has some age to it so that will probably be a top priority of infrastructure as well as sidewalk needs as well,” said Clark.

The town previously used ARPA funds to give residents a $100 credit on their water bills and improve the town hall’s central heat and air conditioning system.

Those working on the comprehensive plan are open to ideas that could be included in the town’s future.

“Anything from development to infrastructure to community events, community resources, really anything that will drive the quality of life of living in Mount Crawford for the next 10 to 20 years,” said Melester.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.