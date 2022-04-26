Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm leads to tornado in Augusta County

Hail, wind damage and a tornado in a storm in Augusta County
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The cold front crossing today led to quite the interesting afternoon in some areas of Augusta county. Due to sunshine this morning, that added instability to the atmosphere. There was also a stalled boundary that started lifting north in Augusta county which helped to trigger this one storm.

The storm was severe warned with a severe thunderstorm warning. It also dropped hail from Middlebrook to Waynesboro with heavy hail in Fishersville.

The reason we weren’t calling this a tornado despite the damage reports was because WHSV didn’t see the video until close to 6pm. The damage photos all sent in didn’t look like tornado damage. Remember severe thunderstorms can have winds of 60-110mph! So it wasn’t until multiple videos were sent in, that led to the NWS to conclude there was a tornado.

A private weather staion in Lyndhurst recorded a wind gust at 51mph and at the Amazon facility being built, a gust of 74mph.

POWER OUTAGES

The storm also lead to thousands of power outages due to down trees and power lines

The National Weather Service will conduct a storm survey on Wednesday. WHSV will continue to update on the results of that storm survey.

Here’s another video of the torando from Jeffrey Walker.

Video from behind Sheetz in Fishersville of the tornado
Taken next to the Amazon building in Fishersville

