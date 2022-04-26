Severe thunderstorm leads to tornado in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The cold front crossing today led to quite the interesting afternoon in some areas of Augusta county. Due to sunshine this morning, that added instability to the atmosphere. There was also a stalled boundary that started lifting north in Augusta county which helped to trigger this one storm.

The storm was severe warned with a severe thunderstorm warning. It also dropped hail from Middlebrook to Waynesboro with heavy hail in Fishersville.

The reason we weren’t calling this a tornado despite the damage reports was because WHSV didn’t see the video until close to 6pm. The damage photos all sent in didn’t look like tornado damage. Remember severe thunderstorms can have winds of 60-110mph! So it wasn’t until multiple videos were sent in, that led to the NWS to conclude there was a tornado.

Here is the hail track through Augusta county. We had accumulating hail in the Fishersville area

Photo: Jimmy Lyons pic.twitter.com/30rR6sRMk7 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

A private weather staion in Lyndhurst recorded a wind gust at 51mph and at the Amazon facility being built, a gust of 74mph.

These are some of the wind gusts recorded in Augusta Co today.

Personal weather station recorded a gust at 51mph in Lyndhurst at Lonesome Pine Ln and Lyndhurst Rd. pic.twitter.com/Ll73Ijz0hP — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

POWER OUTAGES

The storm also lead to thousands of power outages due to down trees and power lines

Due to the storm (poweroutage.us)

Video from Jack Cameron

Storm damage to power lines along Rt. 250 in Fishersville. Just East of the Preston Yancey Fire Station pic.twitter.com/4EM8XMvW2u — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

The National Weather Service will conduct a storm survey on Wednesday. WHSV will continue to update on the results of that storm survey.

NWS confirms tornado in Waynesboro today-

They will be out tomorrow surveying. I will post video in a moment! @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/L5Z28SidHs — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

Here’s another video of the torando from Jeffrey Walker.

Wow! Video from Jenny Smith in Fishersville today of the tornado.

Now the videos are rolling in.... pic.twitter.com/5Q7iRciPM2 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 27, 2022

Video from behind Sheetz in Fishersville of the tornado

Taken next to the Amazon building in Fishersville

