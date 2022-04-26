Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash on I-64 sends person to hospital, causes traffic back-up

Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue / Police Department(Albemarle County)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A crash along Interstate 64 early Tuesday, April 26, sent one person to the hospital and backed up traffic for miles.

Emergency responders with Albemarle County were called out to the westbound side near mile marker 124 around 8:15 a.m. A tractor trailer had overturned, spilling corn onto the roadway.

Traffic was rerouted through Charlottesville and back onto I-64 as crews worked the scene. VDOT tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that one westbound lane was still closed, as well as the entrance ramp.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

