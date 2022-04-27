Annual Riverfest returns to Waynesboro April 30

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Riverfest, an organization dedicated to promoting environmental conservation and watershed stewardship, will host its annual Riverfest on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Constitution Park in Waynesboro. The event is free and open to the public.

This event takes place by the South River in downtown Waynesboro and will include a wide variety of environmentally themed activities and programs. Presentations this year will include a program by The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a local hospital for native wildlife.

Joining the Wildlife Center will be three non-releasable wildlife ambassadors. Reptile World, a crowd favorite, will return for two presentations about snakes and other reptiles found around the world. Additional programs include The Mad Scientist and a stream interpretation program with live fish, presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“We’re so excited to be back this year after having to cancel the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Amanda Nicholson, president of the Riverfest Board of Directors. “We’re excited for a fun day, celebrating the South River and talking about how we can support our watershed.”

Free activities include canoe rides down the South River, face-painting, games for children, arts and crafts, and a variety of other activities with exhibitors in the large exhibit tents. The City of Waynesboro’s Public Works department will be present with a variety of exhibits and activities. This year, attendees are encouraged to bring their own water bottle to take advantage of our free water station from Riverfest sponsor May Supply.

The day will end with the Great South River Duck Race, during which participants “adopt” a rubber duck and watch as ducks race down a stretch of the South River.

Ducks are corralled and collected downstream; the top five winners (plus the last place duck) receive cash and gift certificate prizes from a variety of local businesses. Ducks may be adopted prior to the race or the day of Riverfest.

