Cooler temperatures continue

WEDNESDAY: Clear and pleasantly cool into the evening, the breeze continues with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Winds lighten up some overnight but that will still prevent a frost. Turning cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some areas will be at or just below freezing overnight so make sure your plants are covered or brought inside.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Mild in the afternoon but feeling cool with the breeze. Winds not as strong as Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clear skies for the evening and pleasantly cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Adding a few clouds overnight with wind calming. This will allow for a widespread frost. Some areas may fall to the freezing mark. Make sure your plants are covered or brought inside. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with some clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A much nicer day and turning warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Adding more clouds for the evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasantly cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon with clouds sticking around and mild for the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of clouds overnight with a few showers by around midnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and rather cloudy. Plenty of clouds will be around but mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few late day to night showers across the area but not a total washout. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and pleasantly cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and more clouds than sun. Staying mostly overcast for the day but warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight and mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and clouds. Overcast for the day and warm again with highs in the low to mid 70s. Watching our next system that could bring a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows around low to mid 50s. A few lingering scattered showers and storms before midnight.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

