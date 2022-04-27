Advertisement

Deputy reunites with 1-year-old girl he saved from fire

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up a balcony and got an infant to safety from a fire in a third-story apartment. (ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was reunited with the baby he saved from a fire in a dramatic rescue that was caught on camera.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of Deputy William Puzynski reuniting with 1-year-old Sophia and her family.

Deputy William Puzynski reunited with 1-year-old Sophia, who he saved from a fire.
Deputy William Puzynski reunited with 1-year-old Sophia, who he saved from a fire.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Puzynski rescued Sophia by climbing to a third-floor balcony while a fire raged in their apartment Saturday.

Video of the rescue captured Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. “Please, come get me,” she pleads afterward.

He then brought the baby down before the mother, Barbara, and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office surprised Sophia and her family with toys and supplies.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office surprised Sophia and her family with toys and supplies.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

At their reunion Wednesday, the sheriff’s office surprised Sophia and her family with new toys and gifts, since they lost so much in the fire.

“It was a joyful meeting, with tears & hugs & laughs - and lots of toys and supplies for mom & kids!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Deputy William Puzynski holds 1-year-old Sophia while her family poses with other deputies.
Deputy William Puzynski holds 1-year-old Sophia while her family poses with other deputies.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help get the family back on their feet after the fire.

“Barbara has been through a lot her whole life, with this scenario being one of the worst she’s endured,” the GoFundMe page reads. “She is incredibly strong and resilient, having a hard time asking for help, which is why I want to put this GoFundMe together to give her some sense of peace during these tough times.”

